Edadna L. Smith
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Evadna L. Smith

Oct. 31, 1920 - Sept. 12, 2021

DECATUR - Evadna L. Smith, age 100, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, due to complications from COVID 19.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials in Evadna's honor may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Evadna was born October 31, 1920 in Edgewood, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Pearl (Durre) Hoffman. She married Laverne Smith and he preceded her in death.

Evadna was a member of Central Christian Church.

She is survived by her daughter Peggy (Robert) Hays and daughter-in-law Debbie Smith, all of Decatur; grandchildren: Shelly Reed, Lori (Gary) Hughes, Ashlee (Edna) Smith, Amber (Josh) Simpson, Alyssa Smith (Tony Piraino); and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Laverne, son Larry Smith, who died in 2020 due to COVID.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the caring staff at Randall Residence for their loving compassion given to Evadna.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Graceland Cemetery
Decatur, IL
