WHITE HOUSE, Tennessee - Edith R. Kiser, 97, of White House, TN formerly of Decatur, IL and Zolfo Springs, FL passed away Saturday October 31, 2020.



Edith married William Kiser on February 11, 1965. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2019. She is survived by sons: Roger (Debbie) Tolladay of Springfield, TN; David (Jennifer) Tolladay of Decatur, IL; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, 1 sister, 1 brother and son, Douglas Tolladay.



No public services are being planned at this time due to gathering restrictions. The family is planning a celebration of life memorial to be held at a later date in Zolfo Springs where Edith and Bill spent many happy years. A special thank you to grandson, Donald who became Edith's caretaker, roommate, card and "executive chef" upon her move to Tennessee after Bill's passing.

Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 8, 2020.