Edward C. "Ed" Taylor

SULLIVAN - Edward C. "Ed" Taylor, 80, of Sullivan passed away 7:16 a.m. Thursday October 8, 2020 in his residence.

Masonic Rites will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Reed Funeral Home with services to follow conducted by Pastor Mike Fender. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church Pavilion Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
