Edward L. Hunter

Oct. 16, 1948 - Oct. 2, 2021

MOWEAQUA - Edward L. Hunter, 72, of Moweaqua, IL passed away on October 2, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Edward was born on October 16, 1948 in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Betty (Mariner) Hunter, Sr. Edward married Pat Smith. She preceded him in death. Edward is survived by his three sons: Edward "Skip" (Heidi) Hunter of Decatur, IL, Kevin (Rachel) Hunter of Porum, OK, Kelly Hunter of Decatur, IL; several grandchildren; three brothers: Robert (Robin) Hunter, Jr. of Decatur, IL, Mark (Barb) Hunter, Sr. of Decatur, IL, Chester Hunter of Branson, MO; sisters: Karen Hunter of Decatur, IL, Linda Brandshaw of Decatur, IL. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Lisa Hunter and one sister Betty Hunter.

Edward was a member of 1st Baptist Church in Moweaqua, IL. He enjoyed driving his semi truck.

Cremation rites have been accorded to Edward. The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with his funeral arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com