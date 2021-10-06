Menu
Edward L. Hunter
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Edward L. Hunter

Oct. 16, 1948 - Oct. 2, 2021

MOWEAQUA - Edward L. Hunter, 72, of Moweaqua, IL passed away on October 2, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Edward was born on October 16, 1948 in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Betty (Mariner) Hunter, Sr. Edward married Pat Smith. She preceded him in death. Edward is survived by his three sons: Edward "Skip" (Heidi) Hunter of Decatur, IL, Kevin (Rachel) Hunter of Porum, OK, Kelly Hunter of Decatur, IL; several grandchildren; three brothers: Robert (Robin) Hunter, Jr. of Decatur, IL, Mark (Barb) Hunter, Sr. of Decatur, IL, Chester Hunter of Branson, MO; sisters: Karen Hunter of Decatur, IL, Linda Brandshaw of Decatur, IL. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Lisa Hunter and one sister Betty Hunter.

Edward was a member of 1st Baptist Church in Moweaqua, IL. He enjoyed driving his semi truck.

Cremation rites have been accorded to Edward. The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with his funeral arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 6, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
I saw this and I was at a loss for words ed you was the first friend I had at Durbin In shuttle your wise cracks and jokes I will miss but most of all I will miss seeing you and hearing your jokes fly high with the Angels Ed we got it from here rest in peace my friend lost but you will never be forgotten.
Bobby Angell
Work
October 10, 2021
So very sorry to see Ed has died. Pat & I ran together and she called him " Blue Eyes". He was a very sweet man and loved his granddaughter, Cali. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Darlene Jones
October 7, 2021
