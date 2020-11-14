Edward R. Lucas

June 27, 1940 - Nov. 10, 2020

DECATUR - Edward W. Lucas, 80, went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020, after battling acute leukemia for four months, and to be with his granddaughter Heaven Leigh, and parents Dorothy and Joseph Lucas.

Edward was born June 27, 1940 in Decatur, the son of Joseph and Dorothy Manning Lucas. He married Helen K. Gordon on November 5, 1961. Helen survives. Edward is also survived by his son Robert Lucas; sister Phyllis Parker of Arizona; grandsons: Kody and Noah; granddaughters: Madyson and Catelyn; great-granddaughter Everleigh Mae Lucas.

Ed was a former employee of Firestone, retiring on March 30, 2001. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church and the American Legion. He had a heart of gold and loved everyone.

Edward loved to fish, and spend time with his grandkids. He loved his family more than you can imagine. He was loved by everyone that knew him. He was always working in his yard and trying to help anybody he could. He was the hardest working man you ever met. He will be missed beyond words.

Services to celebrate Edward's life will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020) at Salem Baptist Church in Decatur. Visitation will be held on Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) from 6:00-8:00 PM at Salem Baptist Church. Edward will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Wounded Soldiers program.

The family of Edward Lucas have entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, with his funeral arrangements. Please view his obituary and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.