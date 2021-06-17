Menu
Edward Lewis Seaton
Edward Lewis Seaton

July 1, 1948 - June 11, 2021

DECATUR - Edward Lewis Seaton, 72, of Decatur, passed away at 9:25 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Heritage Health in Springfield, IL.

Ed was born July 1, 1948 in Decatur, IL the son of Edward Lewis Seaton and Dorothy Nihiser Seaton. Ed is survived by his brothers: David E. (Sally) Nihiser, Larry H. (Jeanie) Nihiser; sister: Carol Baker, and many loving nieces and nephews, as well as many lifetime friends. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, father, and only recently his sister Debra K. Seaton Yowell. Ed was a veteran of Vietnam War. He retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad. Ed was a hard worker and innovative businessman, always having businesses on the side. He had made a career out of raising horses. He loved cars.

A service to celebrate Ed's life will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Macon County Memorial Park in Harristown, with military rites. Memorials may be made to Heritage Health of Springfield, IL.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 N, Decatur, IL
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 N, Decatur, IL
Prayers for all of Ed's family. Also prayers to his many friends Christa give your Dad and Aunt Carol a hug from me.
Marjorie Ewing
June 17, 2021
So sorry fo your lost, prayers for the family.
Dick & Evelyn Taylor
June 17, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your brother, Carol. You and your family are in my prayers.
Linnea
June 17, 2021
