Edward Mattes Woare
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Edward Mattes Woare

Aug. 10, 1928 - Dec. 13, 2020

DECATUR -

Edward Mattes Woare, age 92, of Decatur, IL passed away at 5:52 AM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Edward was born August 10, 1928 in Decatur, IL to Edward Martin Woare and Violet Mattes Woare. He attended Decatur High School and went to the University of Illinois where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity as well as the U of I marching band. He later transferred to Millikin University and then became a naval reservist with the Great Lakes Naval Base. Later he joined his father in business and became the 4th generation Owner & President at Woare Builders Supply Company. He was very successful at supplying brick all across Illinois.

Edward met his wife, Gloria Jean Weidner, while at Millikin. They were married on July 8, 1950 and had three children: Deborah, Sandra, and Edward. Eddie and Gloria enjoyed many happy years together raising children and taking family vacations to Florida. Gloria preceded him in death on April 11, 1997.

Edward and Helen Dalton were married on September 12, 1998. They enjoyed a passion for travel and took numerous trips. Helen preceded him in death on June 15, 2013.

Edward was very active in the Decatur community throughout his life. He was an accomplished Boy Scout and Eagle Scout, a member of the First United Methodist Church, a board member of the Decatur Red Cross, a board member of the National Association of Brick Distributors, an honorary member at the Country Club of Decatur, past President of Decatur Kiwanis Club, former board member emeritus of Richland Community College, SCORE mentor at Millikin University, and past President of Decatur Power Squadron as well as Decatur Water Festival Corporation (the boat races). He was a long time member of the Home Builders Association and received their highest honor, The Golden Hammer.

His childhood years were spent in Decatur playing sports and exploring the outdoors. He loved boating at a young age. His passion for boating led to his work with Decatur Power Squadron and the running of the Decatur Boat Races. Edward loved hunting and fishing and took numerous duck hunting trips. He enjoyed skeet league and the camaraderie that it brought. He took up golf in retirement and had lots of fun on the course with his good friends. He was an avid card player and seemed to always have a fresh deck within arms reach. Edward is fondly remembered for his infectious smile and his zest for life.

Surviving are his daughter, Debbie Bateman (Philip) of Decatur; and son, Edward W. Woare (Karen) of Decatur; step-daughters: Jackie Reid (Vern) and Marilee Peters (Brian); grandchildren: Paul Bateman, Mark Bateman (Nicole), Krystal Buscher (Anthony), Kandy Tarvin, Timothy Tarvin (Amanda), Jennifer Woare and Christine Woare; great-grandchildren: Michael Bateman, Beckham Buscher, Callia Tarvin and Joy Ella Tarvin.

Edward was preceded in death by both wives; parents; daughter, Sandra; and his sister, Beverly Kileen.

A private family service will be held at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. He will be laid to rest in the Fairlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Edward M. Woare Scholarship at Millikin University. Donations may be made online to Millikin.edu/give or Millikin University, 1184 W. Main Street, Decatur, IL 62522. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

The family would like to thank all of his care givers, nurses, doctors, and friends. It is a very difficult time to lose a loved one and all of your help has been greatly appreciated!



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rachel Louise Howie
January 19, 2021
Ed was a great gentleman and a very good friend of my family. A wonderful smile and even better laugh! Condolences to the family.
Susy Smiley
December 18, 2020
Ed, you and the family are in our thoughts and prayers . We are very sorry for your loss.
Mike & Sandra Ray
December 18, 2020
Condolences, Ed and Karen and family, in the loss of your father.
Dana Emert
December 17, 2020
Love to you all...your Dad was a wonderful friend to our Mom and Dad...and to the Roberts Kids. We are thinking of you as you heal from this loss.
Claudia Roberts Bima
December 17, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.
Ty & Nicole Mason
December 17, 2020
