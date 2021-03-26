Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edwin J. Highcock
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Edwin J. Highcock

June 12, 1939 - March 24, 2021

OAKLEY - Edwin J. Highcock, 81, of Oakley, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth.

Ed was born June 12, 1939 in Springfield the son of Edwin and Pauline (Tohill) Highcock. He proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. Ed along with his son owned and operated Ed & Joe Highcock Remodeling. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, former member of Ducks Unlimited, and life member of the Decatur Gun Club. Ed enjoyed golfing, skeet shooting, and reading. He married Linda Lewis on May 11, 1963.

Ed is survived by his wife, Linda; sons: Joe (Michelle) Highcock and Jeff (Denise) Highcock; brothers: Richard (Mary) Highcock and Jim (Barb) Highcock; sister, Pam (Ron) Woodhall; grandchildren: Austin (Hailie) Highcock, Braden Highcock, Mikayla Highcock, and Audrey Highcock; and great-grandchildren: Bishop, Bryson, and Aria Highcock. Ed is preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Lucille Schlosser and Betty McDougall.

The family will host a memorial service to celebrate Ed's life at 11:00 AM Monday, March 29, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2727 N. Union Blvd. in Decatur. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
2727 North Union Street, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry to hear about Ed. Always enjoyed him coming to the lumberyard. He was truly a craftsman. Condolences to all.
Fred Ervin
April 3, 2021
Linda, Jill and I were very sorry to hear of Ed´s passing. I really enjoyed visiting with him at Tim and Bea´s house. I liked Ed and had a lot of respect for him. We have been praying for you and your family.
Sobottka Frank
March 29, 2021
We're sorry to hear about Ed passing, but we rejoice in the fact that he knew his Lord Jesus and he has a living hope being in heaven with his savior. You're in our prayers. God bless you, Linda and the family.
David Hinkle
March 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Ed 's earthly journey is now over, but his heavenly journey has now begun. My condolences to the whole family.
Ellen (Cunningham/Powell) Walters
March 26, 2021
My most sincere condolences go out to the Highcock family
Bob Strong
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results