Edwin J. Highcock

June 12, 1939 - March 24, 2021

OAKLEY - Edwin J. Highcock, 81, of Oakley, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth.

Ed was born June 12, 1939 in Springfield the son of Edwin and Pauline (Tohill) Highcock. He proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. Ed along with his son owned and operated Ed & Joe Highcock Remodeling. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, former member of Ducks Unlimited, and life member of the Decatur Gun Club. Ed enjoyed golfing, skeet shooting, and reading. He married Linda Lewis on May 11, 1963.

Ed is survived by his wife, Linda; sons: Joe (Michelle) Highcock and Jeff (Denise) Highcock; brothers: Richard (Mary) Highcock and Jim (Barb) Highcock; sister, Pam (Ron) Woodhall; grandchildren: Austin (Hailie) Highcock, Braden Highcock, Mikayla Highcock, and Audrey Highcock; and great-grandchildren: Bishop, Bryson, and Aria Highcock. Ed is preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Lucille Schlosser and Betty McDougall.

The family will host a memorial service to celebrate Ed's life at 11:00 AM Monday, March 29, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2727 N. Union Blvd. in Decatur. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur