Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Efrem O. Jones
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021

Efrem O. Jones

Nov. 22, 1991 - Dec. 24, 2021

DECATUR - Efrem O. Jones, 30, of Decatur IL., passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 in Decatur IL.

Efrem was born on November 22, 1991, in Decatur IL., the son of Willie E. and Vanessa E. (Goodwin) Jones.

He was employed with Fuyao Glass America Inc. He was also an incredibly talented self-employed photographer.

Surviving are his parents, Willie E. and Vanessa Jones; grandmother, Maggie Jones; siblings: Nakia Goodwin, Terry Taylor, Etoria Goodwin, Marlin Goodwin, of Decatur IL; Tamria Goodwin of Champaign IL, and Kyler (Shantia) Coleman of Dallas GA; aunt, Tasheka Goodwin, Tina (Patrick) Joyner Sr., of Decatur IL, Voni (Wesley) Smith Sr., of Fresno TX, Evele VanRoekel, of Union City CA, Sophia (Edwin) Spinks, of Springfield IL, Terry Goodwin of California; uncle, Lawrence Graves of Springfield IL; special cousins and friends: Chrishawn Goodwin and Kamerynn VanRoekel; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Efrem was preceded in death by his grandfather, Willie D. Jones Jr.; grandmother, Bernadine Goodwin; brother, Stephen Goodwin; and uncles, Keith Goodwin and Ozzie Jones.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home. In accordance with the CDC guidelines, face masks are required. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left to Efrem's family at www.moranandgoebel.com. Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com//login//event#/

Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Moran and Goebel Funeral Home
IL
Jan
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Moran and Goebel Funeral Home
IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thankful for being able to have Eferm apart of my life & for him to be able to teach me what love truly is. I´ll miss you dearly
LaDonna Madden
Other
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results