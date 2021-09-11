Menu
Eldora M. Wittig
FUNERAL HOME
Mackey-Wright Funeral Home - Monticello
215 E. Washington St.
Monticello, IL

Eldora M. Wittig

April 26, 1921 - Sep. 9, 2021

WHITE HEATH - Eldora M. Wittig, 100, of White Heath, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 1:59 p.m., September 9, 2021, at her residence.

Eldora was born on April 26, 1921, in rural DeLand, IL, the daughter of Lawrence L. and May (Odaffer) Rudisill. She married Roy H. Wittig in 1978 in Maui, HI.

Eldora is survived by her son, Larry E. Dykes (Lora) of White Heath; stepchildren: Harold (Flo) Wittig and Joann (Harold) Shaffer of Monticello; grandchildren: Tiernie Bauer, Shelby Dykes, Zachary Danner, and Nicholas Danner; great-grandchildren: Sutton Winterbottom, Ella Bauer, Tryston Danner and Gavin Danner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; daughter Judy Dykes Dimmett; brothers: Marion Rudisill and Roger Rudisill; sisters Betty Parrish, Mary Kilton and Esther Webb; stepdaughters: Marjorie Shaffer and Helen Meece; brother-in-law Robert Kilton; and longtime friend James Franks.

Eldora graduated from the DeLand Township High School in 1938 and attended Browns College. She did clerical work in the automotive industry until retiring in 2013. She was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church of DeLand and a member of the Piatt County Kirby Auxiliary. Eldora enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Illini basketball, and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Monticello Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home in honor of her mother May Rudisill and sister Betty Parrish.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 11, 2021.
Sep
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Monticello Township Cemetery
916 East 1730 North Road, Monticello, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mackey-Wright Funeral Home - Monticello
1 Entry
To Eldora´s family To a lady that was and is special to me. She will sorely be missed by me and many that she has touched in her travels in life Prayers for strength at this time of sorrow. May God Bless all. That special angel will be watching over all of you. She was the very best that anyone could ask for
Sonja Grob
Other
September 15, 2021
