Eleanor L. Nickey
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Eleanor L. Nickey

Nov. 25, 1929 - March 3, 2021

DECATUR - Eleanor L. Nickey, 91, of Decatur passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, March 8, 2021 at Cerro Gordo Cemetery, with Pastor Terry Leach and Rev. Steve Devore officiating.

Family and friends are welcome to attend. There will be a reception after the service at the Brethren Church in Cerro Gordo.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials in Eleanor's honor may be made to The Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo, 102 E Durfee St., Cerro Gordo, IL 61818. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo, is assisting the family.

Eleanor was born November 25, 1929 in Long Creek Township, the daughter of Earl and Thelma (Barnett) Albert. She married Harold Nickey on February 17, 1951 in Decatur. She spent many years dedicated to helping her husband farm and thoroughly enjoyed the farm life and treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Faith was important to Eleanor and she was a member of The Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Harold Nickey; son, Michael (Jane) Nickey of Paris, TX; daughter, Rebecca (Gary) Teak of Sparks, NV; grandchildren: Ashley Meade, Lara Nickey Austin, Daniel Teak, Travis Nickey, and Beau Bublitz; five great-grandchildren; brothers: Adrian Albert and Carroll Albert; sisters: Betty Turner, Beverly Seitz, and Sandy Brandenburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Janine Nickey; and siblings: Dale Albert, Corwin Albert, Bernard Albert, George Albert and Gloria Ruch.

The family would like to thank Dr. Estrada, Dr. Velesco and the many professionals at Cancer Care in Decatur for their care over the years; and to the staff at Hickory Point Christian Village for their support and care these last few weeks.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cerro Gordo Cemetery
IL
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Harold and Eleanor thru my husband Cecil. They were classmates at Cerro Gordo, class of 48. Cecil and I were fortunate to celebrate a high school reunion with both. Eleanor was a sweet and caring person. I´m sending love and condolences to Harold and family.
Mrs. Cecil W. Allen (Grace)
March 7, 2021
Harold & family, Eleanor and I started our education as first graders together at Star school many years ago but I always remembered her so fondly. I was fortunate enough to visit with her a year or so ago and we had a chance to catch up. I am sending my prayers and most sincere sympathy to each one of you, Martha
Martha Postlewait
March 7, 2021
THINKING OF YOU AND YOUR FAMILY MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL NEIGHBOR. THE JONES FAMILY OF CASNER
Larry Jones
March 7, 2021
Keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers...thankful that Mom and Dad (Peggy and Tom Largent) had such wonderful friends.
Kenny and Lee Ann Shelton
March 6, 2021
Thinking and praying for you at this sad time.
Bob and Mickey Roberts
March 6, 2021
