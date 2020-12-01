Eleanor E. Spracklen

April 27, 1934 - Nov. 27, 2020

DECATUR - Eleanor E. Spracklen, 86, of Decatur, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Imboden Creek Living Center, in Decatur.

Eleanor was born April 27, 1934, in Decatur, IL to Orin Sherman and Dorothy (Cutler) Daggett. She married Leo Camp on October 10, 1953, and they had two beautiful children together. She later married Robert L. Spracklen on December 26, 1979. He passed away January 6, 2010. Eleanor was a member of Central Christian Church.

She is survived by her two children: Jeff (Cheryl) and Lori both of Decatur; and one granddaughter, Michele (Ryan); she also leaves behind special and lifelong friends as well as extended family loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert and her granddaughter, Mary Beth.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Sebastien Kairouz and the staff at Cancer Care Specialists, Imboden Creek Living Center for their compassion and care.

Private graveside services to celebrate the life of Eleanor Spracklen will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Cancer Care Specialists, Imboden Creek Living Center, or Central Christian Church.

Honoring Eleanor's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.