Elena Elnora (Gordillo) Krohn

Nov. 13, 1954 - June 6, 2021

DECATUR - Elena Elnora (Gordillo) Krohn, age 66, of Decatur, Illinois died peacefully June 6, 2021, with her family by her side.

Elena was born on November 13, 1954 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Paulino and Elnora (Hamson) Gordillo. She married Thomas W. Krohn on September 21, 1974.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She found out later in life that her passion was to be a Physical Therapist Assistant and achieved that goal, working for both St. Mary's and DMH for many years. She loved gathering her family together, whether for holidays or just for fun. She loved traveling, Star Wars, and good food, which she helped prepare with her son's loving help. She enjoyed going on Bingo trips and spending time at home with her kitties. She enjoyed reading (her favorite author was Dean R. Koontz) and listening to Barry Manilow.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a pet charity or animal shelter.

She will be missed by many and is survived by her loving husband; her son, Tony; and two daughters: Paula and Karen (all of Decatur); her sisters: Marge Redmon and Juanita Rasgado; and her brother Ed (Carol) Gordillo; her sisters-in-law: Cathy Krohn, Jeannie Gordillo, TX, Betty (Jim) Rush, Patricia Dawes, and Jackie Moome; along with many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. Most importantly, her four fur babies: Jack, Molly, Bailey, and Etta. May the Force be with her on her journey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Luis and Paul Gordillo. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.