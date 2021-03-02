Menu
Elfriede Maria "Effie" Leevy
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Elfriede Marie "Effie" (Brand) Leevy

March 16, 1944 - Feb. 27, 2021

OREANA - Elfriede Maria "Effie" (Brand) Leevy, 76, of Oreana, IL passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in her home.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Union Cemetery, Oreana. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Humane Society of Decatur & Macon County.

Effie was born on March 16, 1944 in Bremen, Germany, the daughter of George and Adele (Ueffing) Brand. She was the youngest of ten children and she became a U.S. Citizen in 1983. She married Warren H. Leevy on February 24, 1972, together they combined their children to form a family of eight kids. Effie is a Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many special children. Effie is survived by her husband of 49 years: Warren H. Leevy; sons: Steve and Robert; stepsons: Warren and Gary; stepdaughters: Barbara, Mary Alice and Shirley; sister: Anna Constant and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, four sisters and her son: Carl Leevy.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Union Cemetery
Oreana, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sons ( Chris and Ivan) and I want to send our greatest sympathy to Warren and family.
MaryAnn Blackwell
May 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy, Warren.
Joan Bricker
March 5, 2021
My dear sweet Aunt Effie, You were always so good to me. Offering heart was always in your nature. Your loving smile and warm searching eyes always made me feel welcome. Thank you and Uncle Warren for hosting my first wedding reception in your home,as well as all the various Family reunions I appreciated the way I could rely on you to offer up your dear loved ones services over the years, Ie. Electrical or moving help. You truly was such a gentle soul, I know oma and opa, your son and my mom and your other sisters, are wrapping you up with loving embraces as they welcome you to heaven. Here on earth, I am not sure how Uncle Warren and all your immediate family are going to manage. without you. You will be missed and forever stamped with the sweetest memories upon my heart. I love you.
Gina Whalen
March 3, 2021
You will be dearly missed, Effie. You will be in my heart and memories forever. You always had a smile on your face :) I can see you now up in heaven with your sisters having a coffee klatsch. I love you Sending lots of hugs and prayers for the rest of the family, love you all.
Alexis
March 3, 2021
