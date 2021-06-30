Menu
Elizabeth "Renee" Blickensderfer
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Elizabeth "Renee" Blickensderfer

Feb. 19, 1961 - June 28, 2021

DALTON CITY - Elizabeth "Renee" Blickensderfer, of Dalton City, IL passed away on June 28, 2021 at the age of 60, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Renee was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Renee loved spending time with her family, shopping and tending to her beautiful flowers.

She took pride in her grandchildren and watching them in all of their sporting events.

She worked at Mid-Iowa Grain for 43 years, starting as a grain inspector in high school. Through her dedicated and hard work, she became Regional Manager in 2007 and President of the company in 2016. She also served as an elected Clerk for Dora Township in Moultrie County.

Renee married the love of her life, Rick Blickensderfer, on November 17, 1979. The two were truly best friends.

He survives. Together they have two sons: Tyler (Amanda) of Sullivan, IL and Nick (Ali) of Glen Ellyn, IL. She is also survived by her parents: Curtis and Margie McPeak; siblings: Chuck (Connie) McPeak, Connie Stukins, Christal (Ed) Gifford; grandchildren: Tyler, Jr., Michaela Ann, and Wyatt Ray. She also leaves several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The family will celebrate Renee's life with a memorial service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. They will host a visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Dalton City United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Vijay Damarla and the Cancer Care staff.

We will miss you. We will always remember, smile, and hug you with our hearts. May God bless you, Renee.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Jul
1
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt condolences to Rick and the McPeak Family for the loss of their loved one,.
Jim Daniels
July 24, 2021
I know you are all suffering a great loss with Renee's death. I will never forget her smile and kindness. God bless you all as life goes on.
Sandy Gillespey
July 1, 2021
Rick I´m so sorry to hear about Renee I didn´t know anything about her illness I´ll see you tonight and if there´s anything I can do call me again I´m so sorry to hear at the last minute
Jerry wagoner
July 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss Margie and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Betty & Larry Bailey
Other
July 1, 2021
Margie and Family, Condolences and prayers for comfort during your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Gloria Blackwell
Other
July 1, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, Rick. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family! Praying that God will bring you peace and comfort during the times ahead. Hold your memories close.
Kenny and Vicki Baker
Work
June 30, 2021
