Elizabeth L. Hartman

June 25, 1932 - Sept. 27, 2021

DECATUR - Elizabeth L. Hartman, 89, of Decatur passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 27, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village.

Graveside service will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Harristown Cemetery.

Elizabeth was born June 25, 1932 in Moweaqua, the daughter of George R. and Leota (Bridgman) Buckley. She married Arthur L. Hartman on July 26, 1947 and he preceded her in death. She worked as a seamstress at The Bridal Suite and also worked as a seamstress from her home. Elizabeth enjoyed gardening and baking. But, she most treasured time spent with her family. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church.

Elizabeth is survived by her children: Ronald (Norma) Hartman of Peoria, Robert (Kathy) Hartman of Plainfield, Randy (Mary) Hartman of Decatur and Kathleen (David) Fornear of Argenta; grandchildren: Darren (Joy) Hartman, Paul (Lindy) Hartman, Mark (Laura) Hartman, Christopher (Julie) Hartman, Sam (Valerie) Hartman, Sarah Hartman, Amy (Matt) Jedlicka, Andrew (Jamie) Hartman, Matthew (Krista) Fornear, Elizabeth (Eric) Smith, and Connor Fornear; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings: Richard (Janice) Buckley of Cerro Gordo, Larry Buckley of Taylorville, Audrey (Larry) Durbin of Cape Coral, FL; and Jeanette (Mike) Daniels of Strasburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, and one brother, Arnold Buckley.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.