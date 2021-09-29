Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth L. Hartman
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Elizabeth L. Hartman

June 25, 1932 - Sept. 27, 2021

DECATUR - Elizabeth L. Hartman, 89, of Decatur passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 27, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village.

Graveside service will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Harristown Cemetery.

Elizabeth was born June 25, 1932 in Moweaqua, the daughter of George R. and Leota (Bridgman) Buckley. She married Arthur L. Hartman on July 26, 1947 and he preceded her in death. She worked as a seamstress at The Bridal Suite and also worked as a seamstress from her home. Elizabeth enjoyed gardening and baking. But, she most treasured time spent with her family. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church.

Elizabeth is survived by her children: Ronald (Norma) Hartman of Peoria, Robert (Kathy) Hartman of Plainfield, Randy (Mary) Hartman of Decatur and Kathleen (David) Fornear of Argenta; grandchildren: Darren (Joy) Hartman, Paul (Lindy) Hartman, Mark (Laura) Hartman, Christopher (Julie) Hartman, Sam (Valerie) Hartman, Sarah Hartman, Amy (Matt) Jedlicka, Andrew (Jamie) Hartman, Matthew (Krista) Fornear, Elizabeth (Eric) Smith, and Connor Fornear; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings: Richard (Janice) Buckley of Cerro Gordo, Larry Buckley of Taylorville, Audrey (Larry) Durbin of Cape Coral, FL; and Jeanette (Mike) Daniels of Strasburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, and one brother, Arnold Buckley.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Graveside service
Harristown Cemeter
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
You have our deepest sympathy. We have such sweet memories of Betty and loved being in her presence.
Ray and Dareleen Ames
Friend
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results