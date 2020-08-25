DECATUR - Elizabeth "Liddy" Keith, 80, passed away peacefully on the beautiful morning of August 20, 2020 at her home in Decatur, IL, and now walks with God.

Liddy was born October 2, 1939 in Council Bluffs, IA, the daughter of Raymond and Iva. She married Donald on June 23, 1959 in Jefferson City, MO at Grace Episcopal Church.

Liddy loved God, her community, and her family. She was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, participating in adult Bible Study and Bible Study Fellowship. She also dedicated much time to 4-H, served as the State Coordinator of LABO, and was a Master Gardener with the University of Illinois Extension Office. Liddy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. One of her favorite activities was hosting "Camp Grandma" each summer for her six grandkids.

Surviving her are husband, Donald; children, Bruce (Kate) of Mamaroneck, NY, James (Julie) of Maroa, IL, and John (Tracy) of Omaha, NE; brother, Richard of Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Barbara (Cameron), Mary, Mallory (Joe), Abaigeal (Cameron), Tyler, Kelsey, and great granddaughter, Iva Jo.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Jr., and two sisters, Ruth and Barbara.

Private memorial services held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur, IL. Burial at Maroa Township Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Liddy's memory, please send to St. John's Episcopal Church.