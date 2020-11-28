Ella Mae Harshbarger

Jan. 19, 1933 - Nov. 21, 2020

GREENWOOD, Indiana - Ella Mae Harshbarger, 87, passed away November 21, 2020 at the Hearth at Stones Crossing, Keepsake Unit in Greenwood, IN. She was born on January 19, 1933 to Lowell and Opal Pearl (Hood) Connor in Decatur, IL. Ella Mae was named for her grandmothers, Rose Ella Deen and Carrie Mae Hood. She attended school in Decatur where she enjoyed playing the guitar and having fun with her friends and many cousins. As a teenager she was taught how to sew by her Aunt Rosie Thompson, a hobby that she would enjoy for the rest of her life. Her other passions were gardening, reading, and spending time with family.

Ella Mae married Kenneth Harshbarger on October 8, 1950. They were married for 63 years until his death in 2014. They lived most of their married life in Atwood, IL and New Whiteland, IN. Ella Mae had three sisters, Beverly Rose Connor and Mary Lou Connor, both deceased. Surviving is her youngest sister, Nancy Lynn (Connor) McCoy of Decatur, IL, along with many nephews and nieces.

Also surviving are her three children: Linda Harshbarger of Greenwood, IN, Wm. Michael (Pam) Harshbarger of Kokomo, IN and James E. (Chris) Harshbarger of Indianapolis, IN.

Ella Mae is also survived by her four grandchildren: Jay (Wendy) Robinson, Fountaintown, IN, Jon Jared (Vickey) Robinson, Speedway, IN, Alan Harshbarger, Kokomo, IN and Erica Harshbarger, Indianapolis, IN.

She is survived by three great-grandchildren: Monica (Addison Rider) Robinson of Philadelphia, PA and Andrea and Noah Robinson both of Fountaintown, IN.

Special thanks is given to the staff of Brookdale Hospice for their care and kindness in treating our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jessen Funeral Home in Whiteland, IN is in charge of all arrangements. Ella Mae, along with her husband, Kenneth Harshbarger will be buried at Mackville Cemetery in Atwood, IL in the Spring of 2021. Memorials may be made in their name to the Atwood Public Library, 123 Main Street, Atwood, IL 61913 (217) 578-2727.