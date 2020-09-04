Elmer Cecil Hawkins

Nov. 13, 1929 - Sept. 1, 2020

DECATUR - Elmer Cecil Hawkins of Decatur passed away at home on September 1, 2020. He is now reunited with his wife Virginia "Ginny" who passed away in 2004.

He was born an only child in Canton, Missouri on Nov. 13, 1929. In 1943, he met Ginny when he moved to Donnelson, Iowa and they were married on Aug. 26, 1951. He graduated from the U of I in 1952 with a degree in Accounting and earned his law degree in 1955. He served in the Army as an auditor until 1957 when they moved to Decatur and he became a founding partner in the law firm of Brown, Hawkins & Basola. He continued to practice law until his death.

During his time in Decatur he was actively involved in the Jaycees, Ambucs, American Trial Lawyers Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Decatur Bar Association, Decatur Illini Club, Landlords Association, First United Methodist Church, volunteered at SCORE, and served on the board of the Cunningham Children's Home. He taught Accounting and Business Law at Milliken University for 32 years and he was a member of South Side Country Club for over 50 years.

His greatest love was for his family and his life is being celebrated by his surviving children and spouses: Geri McGrath & Tom Lengsfeld, John & Laura Hawkins, Amy & Bill Stice of Chatham; Robert & Susan Hawkins; and Jeff & Mona Hawkins. He also leaves behind his eight grandchildren: Marni, Jordan, Brynn, Wesley, Austin, Dyllan, Corbin and Avani as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services to celebrate Elmer's life will be at 2:00 PM on September 10, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Decatur with Rev. Dr. Camilla Hempstead officiating. CDC guidelines will be followed. Private burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a memorial contribution be made to the First United Methodist Church, Decatur.

