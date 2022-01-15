Menu
Elsie Marie Carter
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Elsie Marie Carter

June 10, 1927 - Jan. 12, 2022

MATTOON – Elsie Marie Carter, 94, of Mattoon, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be private..

Elsie was born June 10, 1927, in Lafayette Township, IL, the daughter of Charles Edward and Fern Elsie (Annis) Furry. Elsie married Charles D. Carter on January 19, 1947, in Mattoon, and he preceded her on February 19, 2008.

She is survived by her six children: Jeanne Berk, Thomas (Gail) Carter, Richard Carter, Donald (Sonya), Cynthia (Liam) Downey, and Barbara Carter (Marc D. Moskovitz); 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Newby; brothers, William Furry and Carl Furry; and daughter-in-law, Cecelia Carter.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary or leave condolences for her family.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Mattoon, IL
Jan
18
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston.
We offer our heartfelt sympathy to your entire family at the loss of an especially dear friend. Elsie was a remarkable and very talented woman. We would visit non-stop when we stayed overnight with her (& earlier than that, also Charles) many times on our way to Texas each Jan. We enjoyed sharing hosting her with Helen Glewen when she visited in Beaver Dam after moving to Mattoon. We last visited with her 2+ years ago when we passed through the Mattoon area in June. We will deeply miss her. We regret that we do not have the addresses of Jean,Tom, RIck, Don, Barb, or Cindy.
Ramona and Alan Ehrhardt
Friend
January 18, 2022
