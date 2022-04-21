Elta Mae Grace

May 18, 1925 - April 16, 2022

DECATUR - Elta Mae Grace, 96, of Decatur, died April 16, 2022, at Randall Residence.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family. Memorials in Elta's honor may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or the Decatur Illinois American Legion Castle Williams Post 105.

Mrs. Grace was born May 18, 1925, in Stendal, IN, the daughter of William and Hilda (Bauermeister) Hagemeyer. She had two brothers and one sister who preceded her in death.

She married Donald L. Ball in 1941, and had one daughter, Evelyn Ann. He preceded her in death in 1946. She married Gordon O. Grace in 1948, and had two sons, Gary and Gerald Grace. He preceded her in death in 1998.

She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn A. and husband Michael; son, G. Gary Grace and wife Donna, and son, Gerald and wife Karen. She had three much loved grandchildren: Juleann, Nicholas, and Geoffrey. Grandson Nicholas married Amanda Austin, and they had two children: Lucas and Addy Mae.

Mrs. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, and two husbands.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.