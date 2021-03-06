Ethel E. Butler

Feb. 9, 1945 - Feb. 28, 2021

NORMAL - Ethel E. Butler, 76, of Normal, IL formerly of Decatur, passed away at 7:55 a.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021, in McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ethel was born February 9, 1945, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Kenneth and Myrtle (Hector) Long. She married David L. Butler, Sr. on June 20, 1965. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2013. Ethel was a member of Parkway Nazarene Church. She had been active in Children's ministry and singing in the choir. Ethel enjoyed reading and watching television. She also enjoyed tending to her flower garden.

Surviving are her daughter, Dana Doak (Bill) of Shafter, CA; son, David Butler, Jr. (Stephenie) of Bloomington; brothers: Charles Long of Decatur and Glenn Long (Jody) of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Tara Doak, Jeremy Doak (Nicole), Emily Doak, and Nichole Butler.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Betty; and her grandson, Zachary.