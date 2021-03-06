Menu
Ethel E. Butler
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Ethel E. Butler

Feb. 9, 1945 - Feb. 28, 2021

NORMAL - Ethel E. Butler, 76, of Normal, IL formerly of Decatur, passed away at 7:55 a.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021, in McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Ethel was born February 9, 1945, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Kenneth and Myrtle (Hector) Long. She married David L. Butler, Sr. on June 20, 1965. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2013. Ethel was a member of Parkway Nazarene Church. She had been active in Children's ministry and singing in the choir. Ethel enjoyed reading and watching television. She also enjoyed tending to her flower garden.

Surviving are her daughter, Dana Doak (Bill) of Shafter, CA; son, David Butler, Jr. (Stephenie) of Bloomington; brothers: Charles Long of Decatur and Glenn Long (Jody) of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Tara Doak, Jeremy Doak (Nicole), Emily Doak, and Nichole Butler.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Betty; and her grandson, Zachary.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Mar
27
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Ethel´s passing!! She was one sweet lady with a cool sense of humor. Her family will be in my thoughts and prayers!! Go MtZ class of 1963!!!
Jackie Wilhour
March 11, 2021
Love you guys. So sorry for your loss. You're all in our prayers.
Rita Briggs
March 9, 2021
