Eugene Helm

Nov. 13, 1930 - Apr. 17, 2022

FINDLAY - Eugene Helm 91, of Findlay, IL formerly of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 8:05 p.m., Sunday, April 17, 2022, in his residence.

A service to honor Eugene's life will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Macon County Honor Guard. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Eugene was born November 13, 1930, in Macon County, IL, the son of Hershel and Edna (Abell) Helm. He served in the US Navy and was a Korean War veteran. Eugene married Nelda A. Nihiser on August 6, 1967. He retired from Caterpillar. Eugene was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and cheering on NASCAR. He had also formerly worked for the Mt. Zion Bowl.

Surviving is his wife Nelda of Findlay, IL; son: Tim Helm (Linda) of Decatur; daughters: Lisa Kellogg of Mt. Zion, Lauriann Boyer-Dooley (Jay) of rural Findlay, and Stephanie Helm-Johnson (Harold) of rural Shelbyville; brother: Eddie Helm of Decatur; sisters: Joyce Helm of Decatur, Peggy Green of Decatur, and Arlene Cook of Pineville, LA; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and his special dog: Bitzy also survive.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.