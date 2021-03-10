Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene Dale Snyder
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Eugene Dale Snyder

Jan. 14, 1939 - March 8, 2021

DECATUR - Eugene Dale Snyder, 82, passed away March 8, 2021 at Randall Residence in Decatur.

Gene was born January 14, 1939, the son of Marshall and Alice Snyder. He married Linda Doyle on May 24, 1963 in Decatur. They adopted their beloved daughter Beth in 1971.

Gene served proudly in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army. He later worked for Staley's and then became an over-the-road truck driver. He was a member of the Pilgrim Lutheran Church and a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Linda; daughter Liesbeth "Beth" Bolyard and husband Bill of Decatur; grandchildren: Christopher McCormick and wife Taylor, and Tyler McCormick; and great-grandchildren: Landry and Mason. Gene was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials may be left to Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Decatur and the Wounded Warriors Fund.

Condolences may be left to Gene's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com . The funeral service will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#49762.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Mar
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thinking of you at this difficult time; hold those many good thoughts close to your heart. May he Rest in Peace. God Bless Us All. Sue Hale, Decatur, IL
Sue Hale
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results