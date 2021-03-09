Evelyn Jean Matherly

Dec. 29, 1929 - March 5, 2021

DECATUR - Evelyn Jean Matherly, 91, died at 3:06 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital with her daughter holding her hand.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Calvary Southern Baptist Church, 1833 S. Country Club Rd. Decatur. Burial will be in Norfolk Cemetery, Decatur. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Jean was born December 29, 1929, in Moweaqua, the daughter of Harry and Ruth Christie. She married Edward "Bill" Matherly on September 8, 1946, in Decatur. He is deceased.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christie and Greg Lessman of Springfield; daughter Jeana Marie Matherly of Decatur; sister and brother-in-law, Carol Ann and Jerry Ferguson of Mount Zion; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, and two brothers: Halden and Harold Christie.

Jean was an accomplished singer, musician, designer, and artist. She loved singing and playing piano for family and friends at home at her church, Calvary Baptist. She also loved crossword puzzles, making crafts, and playing along with "Jeopardy" on TV. She loved talking to her friends on the telephone and going on short adventures with the family.

In her lifetime, Jean had a variety of careers, including designing windows at Post Jewelry Store and working in the credit department at JC Penney. However, her favorite among them was working as a floral designer at the Wild Daisy florist. She retired at age 81.

Jean was a rock to her family. She was a source of guidance and inspiration and clarity to anyone who asked her to help them. She was a person who would reach out to anyone in need, with no questions asked and no judgment. Her wisdom and love will be missed, and everyone who had the privilege to know her will now have a void in their hearts. She was the best mother anyone could ever have asked for.

