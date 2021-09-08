Evelyn Pray

May 21, 1929 - Sep. 4, 2021

ASSUMPTION - Evelyn Pray, 92, of Taylorville passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Taylorville Care Center. She was born May 21, 1929 in Owaneco, daughter of the late Orville & Violet (Ebert) King. Evelyn married Perle C. Pray on September 25, 1949 in the Buckeye Methodist Church, near Owaneco. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2017.

Evelyn was a graduate of Taylorville High School, Class of 1947. She and Perle moved from Atwood, IL to Assumption, IL in 1972. She was employed at the Assumption Elevator in Dunkel, IL as a bookkeeper. Evelyn was also a homemaker and enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends. She was a member of the Assumption United Methodist Church, Arcana Chapter of the Eastern Star #493 in Pana and the Worthy Matron Club.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Kent (Debbie) Pray, Springfield, IL; grandchildren: Jennifer Pray & Jeff (Yudy) Pray; twin brother, Elwyn King, Dallas, TX; nieces & nephews: Gary (Marlo) King, Dallas, TX, Terry (Linda) King, York, SC, Phyllis (Larry) Schrout, Hillsboro, IL, Dwight (Marcia) Pray, Harrisburg, IL, Delmar (Marsha) Pray, Nokomis, IL, Eugenia (Mike) Barham, Auburn, IL, Karen (Ron) Lawrence, Litchfield, IL, Marcia (Steve) Brockelsby, Taylorville, IL. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine King; brothers-in-law, Merle Pray & Eugene Pray; sisters-in-law, Roberta Pray & Aileen King; and niece, Sheri King.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials in Evelyn's honor may be made to the Christian County Senior Citizen Center, 701 W. Adams St., Taylorville, IL 62568 and Rosemond Grove Cemetery and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.