Ezra "Lane" Friend

Nov. 5, 1945 - Nov. 8, 2021

PHOENIX, AZ - Ezra "Lane" Friend, 76, formally of Warrensburg, was found deceased in his sisters home in Phoenix, on Monday, November 8, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be on April 9th, from

12:00 PM - 3 PM at Pop's Place on W Main, in Decatur.

Lane was born in Macon County. A son of Ezra Newt and Margaret (Parish) Friend. Lane was a retired farmer and enjoyed his retirement and watching the horse races in Las Vegas, where he called home. He also spent a considerable amount of time in Phoenix at his sister, Ann's home. Lane graduated from Warrensburg High School, and also graduated from Culver Stockton College, where he earned his Bachelors of Science Degree. Lane also enlisted and served in the Army Reserves.

Lane is survived by his brother, Dain (Cheryl) Friend of Forsyth; Nephews: Jim (Deanna) Friend of Crown Point, IN, Charley Friend of Decatur, Aaron Friend of Decatur, Kris Hyden of Decatur, Andrew (Sara) Hyden of Latham; and niece, Lisa (Jos) Zuurbier of Forsyth; with many great-nieces and Nephews. Lane was preceded in death by his parents.

Lane will be interned in Boiling Springs Cemetery.