Falyn Reye Turman
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH

Falyn Reye Turman

Nov. 20, 1989 - Mar. 9, 2021

AKRON, Ohio - Falyn Reye Turman was born November 20, 1989 and went home to meet her Creator on March 9, 2021.

She was born and raised in Mattoon, Illinois. Falyn loved to skate, swim, do arts and crafts and be with her daughters. She had a big personality that everyone felt and was touched by. She was very outgoing, confident, smart and had a big heart. She will be missed by all.

Falyn is preceded in death by her father, Alan Turman. She leaves behind her mother, Christina Lopez; step father, "Pepe" Lopez; sister, Reyna Lopez; and her two daughters: Laniya and Aryanna. They were her life and she loved them more than words can articulate.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street in Akron, Ohio 44305).

A celebration of her life will be 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM that same day at Akron Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 in Akron, Ohio. COVID restrictions apply.

Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street , Akron, OH
Mar
21
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Akron Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7
Akron, OH
I am so sorry for You and family's loss Now settings fly....... Fran
March 22, 2021
Robert and Shelia Carlen
March 19, 2021
May you rest in paradise beautiful. That smile will be remembered!
Angela Hopper
March 19, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
March 19, 2021
