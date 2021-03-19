Falyn Reye Turman

Nov. 20, 1989 - Mar. 9, 2021

AKRON, Ohio - Falyn Reye Turman was born November 20, 1989 and went home to meet her Creator on March 9, 2021.

She was born and raised in Mattoon, Illinois. Falyn loved to skate, swim, do arts and crafts and be with her daughters. She had a big personality that everyone felt and was touched by. She was very outgoing, confident, smart and had a big heart. She will be missed by all.

Falyn is preceded in death by her father, Alan Turman. She leaves behind her mother, Christina Lopez; step father, "Pepe" Lopez; sister, Reyna Lopez; and her two daughters: Laniya and Aryanna. They were her life and she loved them more than words can articulate.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street in Akron, Ohio 44305).

A celebration of her life will be 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM that same day at Akron Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 in Akron, Ohio. COVID restrictions apply.

Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186.