Fina Drago

July 25, 1935 - Dec. 1, 2020

MT. ZION - Born July 25, 1935 in a small town in Sicily to parents Giacomo and Francesca (Canale) Liga. Fina immigrated to the United States with her family in 1972. Shortly after moving to the United States, she and her family opened a restaurant in Taylorville, IL named La Conca D'oro. The restaurant was known for its "Genuine Touch of Italy" in the heart of Central Illinois. People still talk about the fantastic recipes today. Fina's legacy of great cooking will be honored by her family through her recipes.

Fina's memory will be cherished by her loving family; daughter Francesca LaMonica (Matteo) of Mt. Zion, son Loreto Drago (Jullie) of Sullivan; grandson John LaMonica (Susan) of Vandalia, granddaughter Stephanie Cooper (Chris) of Mt. Zion; great grandchildren: Isabella, Cameron, Carleigh; and several nieces and nephews.

Fina will reunite with her loving husband Calogero, siblings: Rosa, Salvatore, Giacamo, Giovanni, and Antonio in heaven.

The family would like to give special thanks to The Glenwood Assisted Living in Mt. Zion for the exceptional care they provided for Fina over the past 10 years. Thank you so much Tammy, Nicki, Heather, Ashley and all the other staff for treating her like your own family! A special thanks also goes to the 7th and 11th floor nurses and doctors at St. John's Hospital, Springfield for her exceptional care and to her primary care provider Dr. Jatoi at St. Mary Hospital, Decatur. The family is grateful for all your kindness during this difficult time.

A private graveside service will be officiated by family friend and Pastor, Brenda Nevitt for immediate family at the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Fina will be laid to rest next to her loving husband. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home in Lincoln is assisting the family.