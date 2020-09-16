Florence Ann Wooters

Jan. 20, 1931 - Sept. 13, 2020

MOWEAQUA - Florence Ann Wooters, 89, of Moweaqua, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur.

The family will celebrate her life with a private service at Little Flock Cemetery, Assumption.

Florence Ann Jordan was born January 20, 1931, to Floyd Gregory and Hazel Wilson Jordan. She was raised with her three brothers: Norman, Marvin, and Paul. She graduated from Moweaqua High School in the Class of 1948. On January 29, 1950, she married George L. Wooters. Together they raised their family and farmed for 57 years until George passed away in 2007.

Florence Ann is the mother of six children: Sue (Tom) McBroom of Columbia, Illinois, Christine (Mark) Gillett, Tim (Cheryl) Wooters, Kathleen (Tim) Dowd, all of Moweaqua, Sandy Focken of New Albany, Indiana, and Georgia (Doug) Newman of Moweaqua. She has ten grandchildren: Joe (Jenn) McBroom, Sarah (Adam) Rose, Shelly (Dan) Vits, Amy Gillett, Hilary (Kevin) Freise, Kimberly (Tim) Higgins, Erika (John) Barnes, Kaitlyn (Keegan) O'Connor, Kyle (Adrienne) Newman, and Ashley (Drew) Walker. She is Granny Annie to nineteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Paul (Joyce) Jordan of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and sister-in-law Eleanor Jordan of Yorkville, Illinois.

Great-grandson, Isaac George Barnes, who passed away on the same day, greeted his Granny Annie in heaven. She was also preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers: Norman Jordan, Marvin Jordan and wife Betty, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Marilyn Jordan, Curt and Jane Wooters, and Wayne and Evelyn Wooters.

Florence Ann was a life-long active member of Locust Grove Church in rural Assumption where she shared her love of God's Word as a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir.

She was a faithful helpmate to her husband, enjoyed her flowers and garden, and raised her children to love and trust God.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center, Shelbyville, Illinois or Samaritan's Purse, c/o Seitz Funeral Home, 118 E. Main St. Moweaqua, Illinois, 62550.

Thank you to Imboden Creek Living Center for loving and caring for our mother. You are all special to us.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.