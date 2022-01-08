Menu
Florence M. "Fannie" Moore
Florence M. "Fannie" Moore

Jan. 31, 1923 - Jan. 5, 2022

DECATUR - Florence M. "Fannie" Moore, 98, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Fannie was born in Decatur, IL, on January 31, 1923, the daughter of Michael and Adeline (Romeo) Grosso. She was a member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish and worked at Woolworth's and Bergner's. Fannie married Harold E. Moore on December 4, 1946, in Decatur and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2011. Also preceding her in death were her parents, and sisters Carmella McConkey, Pauline Bradford, and Rose Cantwell.

Fannie is survived by her sister, Angeline "Ang" (Michael) Prince of Decatur and brother, Pete (Jane) Grosso of Decatur, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church; visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will follow in Harristown Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ss. James and Patrick Parish.

The family of Florence M. "Fannie" Moore is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2809 N. Monroe St, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
742 E, Decatur, IL
Jan
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
742 E, Decatur, IL
Jan
11
Burial
Harristown Township Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I so enjoyed getting to know Frannie from when she would come into Farm&Fleet shopping. She was always a pleasure. So sorry for your loss.
Sandra Toler-Riley
January 11, 2022
What great memories I have of Fannie and Curlie growing up. They were such a sweet couple to be around!
Susan Ford Brackett
January 8, 2022
So sorry, my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dolores Troyer
Friend
January 8, 2022
Oh my! Our neighbor and friend! Always a beautiful smile and welcome for us. She loved life, the church, and the Lord. Rest In Peace, sweet lady. We will miss you.
Kathleen Owen
Friend
January 8, 2022
