Floyd William Wood
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL

Floyd William Wood

LOVINGTON - Floyd William Wood, 83, of Lovington, passed away at 11:05 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Green Gardens in Sullivan.

Private family visitation and funeral will be held with Glen Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials are suggested to Lovington Ambulance Service. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

He retired from Caterpillar in 1997 and was a member of the Corvair Car Club.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Clara of Lovington; children: Connie Wilson of League City, TX, Dennis Wood of Anderson, IN, and Marcia (Kevin) Franklin of Lovington; sister-in-law, Zora Wood of Lovington; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

To read the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit

www.mcmullinyoung.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 21, 2021.
