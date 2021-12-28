Forrest Dean Armstrong

Dec. 3, 1932 - Dec. 15, 2021

BOCA RATON, Florida - Forrest Dean "Frosty" Armstrong of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Blue Mound, IL, passed away on December 15, 2021.

Forrest is survived by his sons: Kelly Armstrong of Boca Raton, FL, Tim Armstrong and his wife Tonya of Muscatine, IA; grandchildren: Jordan, Erin, Aidan, Jobi, and Presley Armstrong; great-grandchildren: Liam and Cole Armstrong; and step-grandchildren: Paris and Abigail Knights, and Breck Armstrong. He is also survived by his sisters: Colleen Wilhelm of Springfield, IL, Linda Rentmeister of Chestnut, IL, Faye Bahn of Chestnut, IL, and Madeline Erlenbush of Sullivan, IN.

Forrest was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sarah Jane; son, Brian Scott; brothers: Joseph, Jr. and Harvey Paul; sister, Hermine Singelton; four brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

Forrest was born on December 3, 1932, in Latham, IL, son of Joseph Everett and Rosa Faye (Billings) Armstrong. Forrest served in the USAF (Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA) from 1952-1956 during the Korean War. While in the Air Force he played baseball and basketball and traveled throughout the country. Upon returning to Illinois he received his Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Illinois University where he played and lettered in baseball. He began his teaching and coaching career at Chestnut Middle School from 1960-1963. He continued his teaching and coaching career at Blue Mound Junior High School in Blue Mound, IL, from 1963 until his retirement from education in 1989. He taught U.S. History and he coached baseball, basketball, and track and field.

Along with David Johnson and LaVerne Malone, also educators, Forrest founded Agriserve Crop Hail Insurance Company in Macomb, IL, which grew to be one of the largest independently owned crop insurance companies in the country. The company was sold in 2009, and Forrest retired from the work force.

During his career as a teacher and coach, and in private industry, Frosty positively affected many lives. He believed in hard work and excellence in the classroom and on the playing field and believed in competing to win as he himself was a fierce competitor. Forrest truly enjoyed teaching and coaching, and working at Agriserve. He liked country music, traveling with his wife, fishing, working in his yard and garden, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a board member at his church, a deacon, and he love serving The Lord.

A memorial service will be held on January 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Gary Panoch Funeral Home in Boca Raton, FL. Burial will take place at the Veterans Cemetery in Lantana, FL, where he will be laid to rest along side his wife Sarah Jane. A memorial service will also be held at Blue Mound with a date to be determined. Scholarship fund in Frosty's name will be established at Meridian High School. Donations can be made to Kelly Armstrong (for Forrest Armstrong) to P.O. Box 812442, Boca Raton, FL, 33481. A matching scholarship fund is being established at Meridian H.S.