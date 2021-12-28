Menu
Forrest Dean Armstrong
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
6140 N. Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL

Forrest Dean Armstrong

Dec. 3, 1932 - Dec. 15, 2021

BOCA RATON, Florida - Forrest Dean "Frosty" Armstrong of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Blue Mound, IL, passed away on December 15, 2021.

Forrest is survived by his sons: Kelly Armstrong of Boca Raton, FL, Tim Armstrong and his wife Tonya of Muscatine, IA; grandchildren: Jordan, Erin, Aidan, Jobi, and Presley Armstrong; great-grandchildren: Liam and Cole Armstrong; and step-grandchildren: Paris and Abigail Knights, and Breck Armstrong. He is also survived by his sisters: Colleen Wilhelm of Springfield, IL, Linda Rentmeister of Chestnut, IL, Faye Bahn of Chestnut, IL, and Madeline Erlenbush of Sullivan, IN.

Forrest was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sarah Jane; son, Brian Scott; brothers: Joseph, Jr. and Harvey Paul; sister, Hermine Singelton; four brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

Forrest was born on December 3, 1932, in Latham, IL, son of Joseph Everett and Rosa Faye (Billings) Armstrong. Forrest served in the USAF (Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA) from 1952-1956 during the Korean War. While in the Air Force he played baseball and basketball and traveled throughout the country. Upon returning to Illinois he received his Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Illinois University where he played and lettered in baseball. He began his teaching and coaching career at Chestnut Middle School from 1960-1963. He continued his teaching and coaching career at Blue Mound Junior High School in Blue Mound, IL, from 1963 until his retirement from education in 1989. He taught U.S. History and he coached baseball, basketball, and track and field.

Along with David Johnson and LaVerne Malone, also educators, Forrest founded Agriserve Crop Hail Insurance Company in Macomb, IL, which grew to be one of the largest independently owned crop insurance companies in the country. The company was sold in 2009, and Forrest retired from the work force.

During his career as a teacher and coach, and in private industry, Frosty positively affected many lives. He believed in hard work and excellence in the classroom and on the playing field and believed in competing to win as he himself was a fierce competitor. Forrest truly enjoyed teaching and coaching, and working at Agriserve. He liked country music, traveling with his wife, fishing, working in his yard and garden, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a board member at his church, a deacon, and he love serving The Lord.

A memorial service will be held on January 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Gary Panoch Funeral Home in Boca Raton, FL. Burial will take place at the Veterans Cemetery in Lantana, FL, where he will be laid to rest along side his wife Sarah Jane. A memorial service will also be held at Blue Mound with a date to be determined. Scholarship fund in Frosty's name will be established at Meridian High School. Donations can be made to Kelly Armstrong (for Forrest Armstrong) to P.O. Box 812442, Boca Raton, FL, 33481. A matching scholarship fund is being established at Meridian H.S.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
6140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember coach from the Junior High and he was my history teacher. Also, I remember all of the family. I was in Scott´s class.
John Vaughn
School
January 6, 2022
Deepest condolences to you and your family from my family for the death of your Dad. Truly sorry for your loss.
Nidia Nino and family
January 5, 2022
Tim and Kelly - I´m sorry for the loss of your father. When he moved to Blue Mound for 63-64 school year and took over as coach he inherited a program in shambles. I think the previous year there was only 1 win between the varsity and JV. He rebuilt quickly and you both know very well how successful the basketball program was under him. Yes, he was a good teacher but an even better coach and I learned a great deal about basketball. I coached a CYC team here in St. Louis for several years and used plays that we ran at BMGS. They worked very well, including a tip-off play, and my teams had great success. Again, my condolences to your both. Your dad was a good man touched a lot of lives.
Gail Edmunds
December 30, 2021
Tim and Kelly - I have nothing but fond memories of your father. Frosty was a positive influence on me and many others. I will always remember the smelling salts in the huddle and the Pepsi and Hershey bars at half time. All my best. John
John Heller
Friend
December 29, 2021
Salute, Respect, Honor. This man was and still is a life Coach.
Sam Robinson
December 29, 2021
Frosty was a great teacher, coach, role model and friend to so many of us growing up in Blue Mound. RIP Coach, we got the game from here.
Bobby Koonce
School
December 28, 2021
