Frances (Dixie) Harriett Gardner

Aug. 5, 1927 - Mar. 14, 2021

KEMPNER, Texas - Frances (Dixie) Harriett Gardner, 93, of Kempner, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on March 14, 2021.

She was born on August 5, 1927, to Jessie Frances Malone and Edward Malone. Both preceded her in death. She married Ralph F. Gardner in 1945. He preceded her in death in 1979.

Mom was a member of Southern Hill Baptist Church in Kempner, Texas.

Mom will be greatly missed by her children; sons: Lynn S. Gardner and Gale V. Gardner of Decatur, IL, and daughter, Marlaina F. Pygott of TX.

Mama had five grandchildren: Andrea Gardner and Michael Gardner of Decatur, IL and James Pygott Jr., Lea Thorton, and Robert Pygott of Copperas Cove, TX.

She was also blessed with 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Mama is now in the loving arms of the Lord, Daddy and Grandma and Grandpa who she has been longing for.