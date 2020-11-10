Frances J. VanBlaracom

July 4, 1932 - Nov. 8, 2020

DECATUR - Frances J. VanBlaracom, 88, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:12 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Randall Residence, Decatur, IL.

A graveside service to celebrate Frances's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, in North Fork Cemetery, Decatur. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Frances was born July 4, 1932, in Tompkinsville, KY the daughter of Thomas Edward and Bessye M. (Proffitt) Grinestaff. She married Ronald VanBlaracom in 1954. He preceded her in death in 2016. Frances was a member of the Antioch Christian Church and enjoyed volunteering, line dancing, gardening, and baking.

Surviving are her daughters: Rhonda Birmingham (Keith) of Argenta, IL and Robin Burgener (Mark) of Decatur; sisters: Peggy Sunderland and Jill Laverty both of Decatur; brother, Joe D. Grinestaff; four grandchildren: Matthew Birmingham (Jody), Aaron Burgener (April), Molly Macklin (Nick), and Allison Walden (Lane); great-grandchildren: Collin, Camryn, Cayden, Brixton, Brilynd, Hunter, and Meadow.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one brother, Maynard Grinestaff.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Randall Residence and to Elara Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Frances and the family.