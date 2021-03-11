Franci Lorraine Higgins

June 14, 1931 - Feb. 17, 2021

DECATUR - Franci Lorraine Higgins died on February 17, 2021 in Decatur, IL at age 89. Born June 14, 1931 in Colorado, she lived predominantly in Illinois, but spent many years in Washington, Nevada and Arizona. Franci is survived by her daughter, Erin Haney Klug; son-in-law, Christopher Klug and grandson, Alexander Klug (Phoenix); and, by nieces: Shelli Ferguson and Lizabeth Tarin and nephew, Mike Ferguson (El Paso). She was preceded in death by her parents, Rhoda Opal Webster and George Lewis Higgins; her brother, John L. Higgins and sister, Joan Ferguson Coleman.

Franci was a loving mother, a loyal sister and a dear friend to many. In her youth, she was a model, dance instructor, singer and dental assistant. She had a screen test with Paramount Studios in the early 1950's and met numerous movie stars and musicians. Franci had a lovely singing voice and a vast repertoire of songs that she loved to sing. In the mid-1970's, Franci returned to Decatur and became a dedicated in-home caregiver to numerous, elderly Decatur residents. She was still care-giving into her 80's. She was also an artist, avid romance reader, cat lover, clothes hound, and she made fabulous fudge!

The family wishes to thank the wonderful people at Villa Clara who provided such compassionate care.