Franci Lorraine Higgins

Franci Lorraine Higgins

June 14, 1931 - Feb. 17, 2021

DECATUR - Franci Lorraine Higgins died on February 17, 2021 in Decatur, IL at age 89. Born June 14, 1931 in Colorado, she lived predominantly in Illinois, but spent many years in Washington, Nevada and Arizona. Franci is survived by her daughter, Erin Haney Klug; son-in-law, Christopher Klug and grandson, Alexander Klug (Phoenix); and, by nieces: Shelli Ferguson and Lizabeth Tarin and nephew, Mike Ferguson (El Paso). She was preceded in death by her parents, Rhoda Opal Webster and George Lewis Higgins; her brother, John L. Higgins and sister, Joan Ferguson Coleman.

Franci was a loving mother, a loyal sister and a dear friend to many. In her youth, she was a model, dance instructor, singer and dental assistant. She had a screen test with Paramount Studios in the early 1950's and met numerous movie stars and musicians. Franci had a lovely singing voice and a vast repertoire of songs that she loved to sing. In the mid-1970's, Franci returned to Decatur and became a dedicated in-home caregiver to numerous, elderly Decatur residents. She was still care-giving into her 80's. She was also an artist, avid romance reader, cat lover, clothes hound, and she made fabulous fudge!

The family wishes to thank the wonderful people at Villa Clara who provided such compassionate care.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 11, 2021.
Franci was my Mom´s best friend and I have so many wonderful memories of her. She was fun,witty, and always stylish. Never afraid to be who she was. So grateful to have had the opportunity to love on and hug her not long before she passed away. Like Sarah said her and my Mom are having a grand time together. My condolences to her family.
Lezlie Banning Rucker
March 12, 2021
Franci with her bright red hair!
Erin Klug
March 12, 2021
Farewell old friend, from a fellow dance teacher. Hope to Tango with U in heaven someday. Bill
William L. Steenblock
March 11, 2021
Franci was a dear, life long friend to my late Grandmother Jeannie Banning. I have very found memories of Franci from as far back as I can remember. Her beauty and charisma was a force and she sure had the personality to match! I will always remember Franci's bright red hair, cat eye glasses and long coats. Most of all how loving and caring she was. Thank you Franci, for being my Grandmas best friend all those years. I know the two of you have reunited in Heaven and are having a ball!
Sarah Banning
March 11, 2021
