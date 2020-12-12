Menu
Frank A. Rozzell
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Frank A. Rozzell

Aug. 15, 1935 - Dec. 8, 2020

MT. ZION - Frank A. Rozzell, 85, of Mt. Zion, peacefully passed into heaven December 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. Services will be private, and a celebration of his life will be ongoing with family and friends.

Frank was born August 15, 1935, son of George and Hildred Rozzell. His upbringing was also wonderfully influenced by his foster parents, Walter and Edna Stratman. He served in the United States Navy, and was a career pattern maker. He was a long time, faithful member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, who helped him in developing his unmatched faith, which he passed to so many people. He spent many, many years positively influencing young lives as a baseball coach in Mt. Zion and Decatur. He was involved in athletics at Mt. Zion High School as a long-time member of the "chain gang" at football games, and clock operator/scorekeeper at basketball games. He was a lifelong, devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan, and has amazing memories and stories to prove it. And, no one could use the charcoal grill like Frank!

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Doris; children: Dave, Doug and Dana. Special daughter, Trisha Redpath; the apples of his eye, granddaughters: Katrina and Jamie; brothers: Ray and Carroll; sister, Beverly Anderson; lifelong friends: John and "JoJo" Wyant; and many treasured nieces, nephews and friends.

Frank's faith, gentleness, strength and giving of himself are but a few of the traits and legacies he leaves for his family and friends who love him so very much.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church or The American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 12, 2020.
12 Entries
Our family prayers are with the Rozzelle family and the repose of the soul of Frank. May God continue to be with you and all during this time.
John Costilla
December 17, 2020
Doris, I always remember you and Frank's smiles. Frank was a good guy. I am sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family.
Judith L Osborne. (Grimm)
December 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Sending my Deepest condolences.
Pam Pickowitz
December 14, 2020
May the God of all comfort bring peace to your hearts during this time.
Doug Andreaus & Family
December 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you God has received another angel
Vicki Malerich
December 14, 2020
Doris and family, Sorry to hear of Bud's passing. He was a great guy and I always enjoyed seeing him and his family at family functions of years ago. You are in my thoughts and prayers. With deepest sympathy, Jerry Cross
Jerry Cross
December 13, 2020
I will always remember Frank and being his neighbor. Thinking of you Doris.
Debbie Rohman
December 12, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to you in this difficult time.
Barbara Rohman
December 12, 2020
You are all in my thoughts and prayers!!
Leslie Baine
December 12, 2020
Great obituary!! I have many great memories of Frank at Decatur Pattern Works, coaching and teaching our son Mark the game of baseball and just being a good friend. I am sure he will be missed by many. What a great example he was for many. Rest in peace Frank, Well done!!!!!
Jerry Aldridge
December 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss! I loved Frank was such a nice guy!! He was always encouraging and had a smile on his face!! Hopefully he will run into Bob Frazier when he gets to heaven!!! Hugs and kisses to the whole family!!
Janet Nolte Davis
December 12, 2020
Frank & Doris were a great example of Christian love and faithfulness. I also loved spending time with Frank at the scorer's bench during girl's basketball games. Dave, Doug and Dana he loved you so much and never tired of talking about you and the grandkids. He will be missed bit we all know he is with his Lord and Savior. Much love and prayers.
Sarah Engel Marsaglia
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results