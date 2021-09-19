Menu
Frank "Skip" Sherman
FUNERAL HOME
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL

Frank "Skip" Sherman

Nov. 15, 1946 - Sep. 10, 2021

SPRINGFIELD - Frank "Skip" Sherman, 74, passed away unexpectedly September 10, 2021, on Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born on November 15, 1946, in Fort Dodge, IA to Frank and True Sherman. Frank married Joan Van Bruaene in 1971 and they were happy to celebrate their 50-th anniversary together on August 26, 2021, with family.

In addition to his wife Joan, Frank is survived by two children: Emma Sherman, Joshua Sherman (Jennifer); three grandchildren: Josephine, Jonathan, and Juliette Sherman; three siblings: Robert Sherman, Susan Differding (David), and Mary Lay (Gary). He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Jacob Sherman.

Frank graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines, IA in 1965. He continued his education at Iowa State University where he graduated with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Later in life he received his master's degree from Southern Illinois University. After college, Frank moved to Springfield, IL and was employed by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for 19 years. He helped establish the Illinois Air Team. In 1990, Frank left the EPA and founded Sherman Engineering Inc. This opportunity gave him the chance to work across the US and travel abroad.

Aside from spending his free time with family, friends, and the community, Frank enjoyed cycling, fishing, photography and making the occasional political comment. Cycling was his first love that started when he was a paperboy for the Des Moines Register and later participated in RAGBRAI (the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) for many years. He turned his hobby into a business by opening Decatur Bicycle Shoppe in 1979 in Decatur, IL. His happiest times as "the store janitor" were meeting and interacting with the Decatur community. Aside from Frank's passion for cycling, he enjoyed being with Boy Scout Troop 32, the ISU Sigma Nu Alumni Association, and several coffee groups in Springfield to stay connected with friends (and to give Joan a break).

Above all, his family was his proudest accomplishment and he will be remembered forever in our hearts.

A Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday September 25, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 North Amos Ave, with burial to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday September 24, 2021 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Breadline, 430 North Fifth Street, Springfield, IL. 62703 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
245 North Amos Avenue, Springfield, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Bisch Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Joan, Emme, Josh and Family. We are heartbroken over Frank´s passing. He he was a wonderful friend and will be greatly missed. Our friendship started back in the 80s when we were involved with St. Agnes Boy Scout troop 32. You shared a world of knowledge with the boys, stuff they will hold with them their entire life. Frank was the one who planned and organized our first of many trips to Colorado. From there it was a yearly tradition to take a summer camping trip to places such as Colorado, Seattle, Missouri, Glacier nat´l park, to canoeing the boundry waters. I will miss our breakfasts when you were back in town as well as our coffee with friends after church. Pat will miss your stories, quick wit and charm, and the help and kindness you showed her when I became ill on one of our travel adventures. You guys behind the scene even made arrangements with Emma if I had to remain in Florida for a few days. That kindness was such a comfort to Pat. Frank will be greatly missed but always in our hearts.
Don and Pat Frank
Friend
September 21, 2021
I will greatly miss Frank. He made sure my bicycle ran smoothly for the last 20 years. He was my friend and my neighbor. We had a standing $5 bet on the annual Iowa vs Iowa State football game. Most years we settled the bet by the loser buying lunch. I will miss our tradition. BTW Iowa won 27-17 this year. I'll collect from you when I see you next in heaven or Iowa, I get two places those mixed up.
Rob Lipic
September 20, 2021
Frank our family time was too short. An exceptional Father-law, great Grandfather, and a pleasure at family gatherings. Educated but down to earth. With a zest for life, wisdom and always a smile. Rest in peace and may your next journey be as grand as you.
Isassi family
Family
September 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of Skip passing. We were "Stand By Me" buddies from 1961 and enjoyed growing into our teens together. Skip always challenged deep thinking for us as youngsters and I learned a lot about photography and darkroom functions at a young age. Nothing but the best memories and a fine man to look up to! Fair well, my friend!
Jon and Jacqui Jefferies
Friend
September 18, 2021
