Frank Mackenzie "Mac" Spaulding

Aug. 10, 1992 - Feb. 13, 2021

DECATUR - Frank Mackenzie "Mac" Spaulding, 28, of Decatur, and formerly of Jacksonville, died Saturday, February 13, 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was born August 10, 1992, in Springfield, the son of Frank Edward "Butch" and Phronsie Louise McDannald Spaulding.

Mac is survived by his parents, both of Jacksonville; one sister, Morgan Elizabeth Spaulding of Jacksonville; companion, Alexis Marie Radlein of Decatur; special friend, Victoria Lynn Hedden of Decatur; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Hazel Irene McDannald; his paternal grandfather, Frank Perry Spaulding; and his paternal aunt and uncle: Jim and Mary Beth Buckley.

Mac graduated from Routt Catholic High School in 2011 and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Illinois State University in 2016. While at Illinois State, he was an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Mac began his professional career at the Illinois Department of Corrections in Decatur in 2017 and became a certified TACT Team Member in 2018. He was promoted to Sergeant in June of 2019.

Mac loved spending time with his dogs: Jackson, Blue, and Milo. He also enjoyed working out, seeking adventure, and sharing his life on social media. Mac had a beautiful smile which lit up every room he entered. He loved many and was loved by many. Mac will be greatly missed.

A prayer service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home. There will be a time of sharing following the prayer service, followed by a visitation until 7:00 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

The service will be live streamed on Mac's Tribute Wall Page at www.airsman-hires.com. Family and friends are invited to join the family following the service at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jacksonville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Mac Spaulding Memorial Fund, which is being established to benefit local charities and scholarships.

