Franklin "Frank" Arthur Rudisill

June 7, 1955 - Sept. 27, 2021

DOUGLASVILLE, Georgia - Franklin "Frank" Arthur Rudisill, 66, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born in Decatur, Illinois on June 7, 1955, son of the late William Burrows Rudisill and the late Jessie Irene Fulton Rudisill. Frank was a veteran of the US Army. He was a Respiratory Therapist for 25 years before becoming a Hearing Aid Specialist. He has operated the Ultratone Hearing Aid Center for many years. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Douglasville where he served in the "In His Grip" golf ministry, the security team and in the Brooks Sunday School Class.

Frank began each morning with a moment with God and Bible study and ended each night in prayer. He loved life and desired to live it to the fullest. He enjoyed smoking a good cigar - especially a Perdomo. In the evening he enjoyed sipping on Four Roses Bourbon. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, RV-ing, car shows, and "The Price Is Right", "Impractical Jokers" and John Wayne movies. Frank loved spending time with his children, Notre Dame Football, hot wings, dogs and chocolate. He never missed his children's soccer games whether they played or coached. Each year in the Douglas County Sentinel he earned the Reader's Choice Award for Hearing Aid Specialist.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Terry Lynn Brown Rudisill; children and spouses: Joshua Dixon (Lauren McMurdo) Rudisill, Mandy (Chris) Espinoza, Jessica Glyn (Allan) Sorrell, and Miranda Madeline Rudisill; granddaughter, Emma Espinoza; brother, William "Bill" Rudisill; sisters: Ann Irwin and Billie (Kent) Howell; several nieces and nephews; and too many beloved dogs to name.

The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Rosehaven's Chapel with Reverend Charles Gibbs officiating.

The Committal Service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with Military Funeral Honors.

The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Central Baptist Church by mail: 5811 Central Church Rd., Douglasville, GA 30135, by phone 770-942-7275 or online at https://cbcdouglasville.com/give/

