Fred Patrick Hays

LENOIR CITY, Tennessee - Fred Patrick Hays, age 77, of Lenoir City, TN, passed away Thursday April 7, 2022, at 9:52 PM.

Fred was born in Madison, WI, and raised in Decatur, IL, until he retired from the Caterpillar Corporation in 1996, where he and his wife, Peg, moved to Lakeland, FL, before relocating to Tennessee, in 2001.

Fred was a veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly serving overseas in the United States Air Force during that period. Fred enjoyed playing the banjo, telling a good joke, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his father Fred U. Hays; his mother Pauline Hays; and his wife, Peg Hays.

Fred is survived by his daughter, Victoria Alger; son, Jeff Hays; son, John Hays; son, Joe Hays; and grandchildren: Heather Bax, Jeremy Bax, Samantha Bax, Ashley Bax, Savannah Hays, Andrea Hays, and Scarlett Hays.

The Hays family will not be having formal services at this time. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date TBD.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

