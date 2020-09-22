Frederick L. Clark

Sept. 22, 1942 - Sept. 19, 2020

DECATUR - Frederick L. Clark, 77, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Frederick was born September 22, 1942, in Decatur, the son of William Edward Clark, Sr and Alberta (Langheldt) Clark. Frederick worked as the risk manager at Tate and Lyle before retiring in 1998. He loved to play golf and take trips to Florida.

Frederick is survived by his children: Tiffany C. (husband, Jerry) Jones and Jason T. (wife, Twila) Clark of Decatur; grandchildren: Amie Houser, Alec Clark and Jacquand Jones; great grandchildren: Landen Houser, Kaleb Houser and Madysen Houser; partner of 18 years, Molly Ellis and her four children and grandchildren.

Frederick was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: William Edward Clark, Jr, Annabelle Atwater, Donald Clark, Robert Clark, Pat Heitz, Mary Kathryn Clark, Eugene Clark, and David Clark.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the funeral liturgy time at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Graceland Cemetery.

CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required.

The family of Frederick L. Clark is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.