Gary L. Albert

Jan. 19, 1939 - Sep. 6, 2021

DECATUR - Gary L. Albert 82, of Decatur, IL passed away at 3:58 p.m., Monday, September 6, 2021 in the Loft of Rock Springs.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Gary was born January 19, 1939, in Decatur, IL the son of Orville W. and Juanita (Greer) Albert. He married Linda Lou Lourash on December 17, 1961. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2010. Gary retired as a tire builder from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. He had served in the US Navy onboard the aircraft carrier Midway (CVA-41).

Surviving are his children: Roger D. Albert (Mery) of Austin TX, Brian L. Albert (Damacia) of Kingwood, TX, and Lianne Oyler of Decatur; brothers: Steve Albert (Darlene) of Sacramento, CA and Richard Albert of Sacramento, CA; five grandchildren: Alex Oyler, Laney, Isaiah, Nicholas and Bryson Albert also survive.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife and parents.