Gary Clarence Colstrom

Dec. 28, 1941 - Jan. 4, 2022

MACON - Gary Clarence Colstrom, 80, of Macon, IL died January 4, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Gary was born December 28, 1941, west of Osage City, Kansas, the son of Clarence and Martha (Didier) Colstrom. He was raised in the Old Rapp Community and attended the one-room Rapp School for his first eight years. He graduated from Osage City Rural High School in 1959. Gary married Martha Ruth Hemp on February 19, 1983, in Long Grove, IL. He was involved in various occupations before moving with Martha to Libertyville, IL where the two of them formed the Hempstrom Fire Stopping insulation business. Although, he had many business ventures, he never lost his love for the farm. He was most comfortable staying at his brother, Larry's out in the country, helping out with the harvest or just sitting around enjoying a cup of coffee and working the daily crossword puzzle.

Gary was an active member of the Illiopolis Christian Church and a member of the Golden K Kiwanis in Decatur.

He is survived by his wife, Martha, of Macon, IL. Other survivors include his brother, Larry (Jeannine) Colstrom of Osage City, KS, and three sisters: Barbara Prost of Carbondale, KS; Donna (Charlie) Martin of Osage City, KS; and Debra (Mike) Bean of Osage City, KS.

Gary was preceded in death by his daughter, Babette; his parents, Clarence and Martha; and brother-in-law, Frank Prost.

A service for Gary will be held at 5:00 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Illiopolis, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Illiopolis. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.