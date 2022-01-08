Menu
Gary Clarence Colstrom
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
971 Prescott Court
Macon, IL

Gary Clarence Colstrom

Dec. 28, 1941 - Jan. 4, 2022

MACON - Gary Clarence Colstrom, 80, of Macon, IL died January 4, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Gary was born December 28, 1941, west of Osage City, Kansas, the son of Clarence and Martha (Didier) Colstrom. He was raised in the Old Rapp Community and attended the one-room Rapp School for his first eight years. He graduated from Osage City Rural High School in 1959. Gary married Martha Ruth Hemp on February 19, 1983, in Long Grove, IL. He was involved in various occupations before moving with Martha to Libertyville, IL where the two of them formed the Hempstrom Fire Stopping insulation business. Although, he had many business ventures, he never lost his love for the farm. He was most comfortable staying at his brother, Larry's out in the country, helping out with the harvest or just sitting around enjoying a cup of coffee and working the daily crossword puzzle.

Gary was an active member of the Illiopolis Christian Church and a member of the Golden K Kiwanis in Decatur.

He is survived by his wife, Martha, of Macon, IL. Other survivors include his brother, Larry (Jeannine) Colstrom of Osage City, KS, and three sisters: Barbara Prost of Carbondale, KS; Donna (Charlie) Martin of Osage City, KS; and Debra (Mike) Bean of Osage City, KS.

Gary was preceded in death by his daughter, Babette; his parents, Clarence and Martha; and brother-in-law, Frank Prost.

A service for Gary will be held at 5:00 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Illiopolis, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Illiopolis. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Service
5:00p.m.
First Christian Church
Illiopolis, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear this, Gary was a very good customer and considered him a good friend RIP my friend
John Willis
January 17, 2022
I am sorry to hear of the passing of Gary. I will keep you all in my prayers during this hard time. Please relay this to Larry and his sisters.
Mark H. Smith
Family
January 13, 2022
