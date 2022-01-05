Gary Lee Edgecombe

Nov. 1, 1939 - Jan. 1, 2022

OAKLEY - Gary Lee Edgecombe, 82, of Oakley, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 - 12:00, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Frantz Cemetery, Oakley. Memorials in Gary's honor may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Gary was born November 1, 1939, in Moweaqua, the son of Arthur and Fern (Acom) Edgecombe. He married Jo Ellen Ishmael on June 25, 1960, in Decatur. Gary was a farmer for 49 years, farming in the Oakley and Cerro Gordo area and was a Pioneer Seed Distributor for many years. He was also a union carpenter. Gary most enjoyed time spent with his family. He was a talented woodworker and carpenter. He and Jo Ellen were active in Country-Western Dancing and loved traveling, especially their annual trips to Florida. Gary served for several years on the school board of Cerro Gordo District 100 Schools. He was a member of Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren and most recently attended First Christian Church in Decatur.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jo Ellen; children: Susan (Mike) O'Neill of Oakley, Joan Helm of Oakley and Russ (Carla) Edgecombe of Cerro Gordo; grandchildren: Adam (Andrea), Nathan (Bri), Seth, Nicholas, Justin, Alyssa (Justin), Nicole (Cody), Sarah, and Macie; great-grandchildren: Tatum, Jarren, Brecken, Austin, Logan, Olivia, Hannah, Jonathan, Easton, Bryson, Adeline and Ariel; and brother, Jay (Vicki) Edgecombe of Decatur.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill; and son-in-law, Richard Helm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.