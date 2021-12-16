Menu
Gary Wayne Edwards
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Gary Wayne Edwards

Oct. 10, 1960 - Dec. 10, 2021

DECATUR - Gary Wayne Edwards, 61, passed away at 5:56 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at his residence.

Gary was born on October 10, 1960, in Decatur, IL, the son of Leo Wayne Edwards and Betty Mae (Bourquin) Edwards. Gary met Shelley in 1978, he then married Shelley Riggs on October 29, 2003, in Sevierville, TN.

Gary earned his MSW from the University of Illinois and later his LCSW. He was a Residential Coordinator at Webster Cantrell Hall for 28 years.

Gary is survived by his wife Shelley of Decatur, IL; and one brother, Richard Edwards and wife Debbie of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to: Webster Cantrell Hall.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 16, 2021.
Jeff and I are saddened to hear of the recent passing of our coworker and friend Gary. Gary was always a calm , reflective level headed co worker. I too remember Gary always having a smile on his face. Rest In Peace friend
Jeff and Ruth Hawkins
Work
December 17, 2021
My sincere condolences to all of Gary's family and friends. I knew him through WCH. Gary was such a nice person and a pleasure to be around. Always a smile on his face.
Billie Barrett
Work
December 16, 2021
