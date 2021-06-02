Gary D. Meseke

Dec. 11, 1944 - May 30, 2021

CLINTON - Gary D. Meseke, age 76, was called to Heaven on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Liberty Village in Clinton, Illinois.

Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, June 4, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Rev. David Dunlop officiating. Burial will follow at Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Shobonier, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to The VFW of Clinton, Illinois.

He was born on December 11, 1944 in Vandalia, Illinois to Marvin and Rita (Rohlfing) Meseke. They preceded him in death, along with his brother, Roger Lyn Meseke. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran.

Gary married Deanna (Tharp) on March 12, 1971 in Clinton, Illinois. She survives.

He worked as a machinist at Revere Copper and Brass (Olin Fabricated Metals) for 24 years and as custodian for Dewitt County Sherriff's Office for several years.

Gary was an active member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Clinton, Illinois.

He is also survived by his daughter, Sandra (Bruce) Thomas; his step children: Pam (Ted) Baginski and Jacob Metzger, and three grandchildren: Briley Thomas, Thaddius Joseph "T.J" Baginski, and Clarissa Baginski. He will be greatly missed.