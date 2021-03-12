Menu
Gayle Ellen Tipsword
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Gayle Ellen Tipsword

June 13, 1954 - March 9, 2021

DECATUR - Gayle Ellen Tipsword, 66, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:18 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Lincolnshire Place, Decatur.

A service to celebrate Gayle's life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Gayle was born June 13, 1954, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Robert and Delores (Franklin) Spelbring. She married Robert Tipsword on July 21, 1973. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2020.

Gayle retired from ADM. She was a member of GT Church. She enjoyed taking girl's trips with her sisters but her greatest passion was spending time with her grandsons.

Surviving are her sons: Chad Tipsword of Decatur and Jon Tipsword of Springfield; grandsons: Gabriel Tipsword and Rowan Tipsword; sisters: Carol Bruder (John) of Metamora, IL, Patty Brewer of Decatur, and Nancy Patrick (Mike) of Mt. Zion; best-friend, Linda Kropp of Atlanta, IL.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Billy.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Mar
16
Service
12:30p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Gayle for years when she was a teaching assistant. Gayle was a sweetheart! Always pleasant, upbeat, and cheerful. She was very good with managing unruly kids. When she left the school district to work at ADM, she worked near my daughter. Gayle was the same at ADM. She is greatly missed!
Glenn R Baker
Friend
March 6, 2022
I worked with Gayle in Decatur schools. What a sweetheart! She will be missed!
Glenn Baker
March 23, 2021
Gayle was a sweet friend. She was always with a smile and her face and kind things to say. Gayle, I know you are kissing the face of Jesus and being greeted by your loved ones gone before you. I pray for peace and comfort for your family remaining here on earth.
Wendy Shugart
March 12, 2021
Carol, Patty, Nancy & Family: I am saddened by Gayle's passing. Gayle was a sweet lady with a warm smile for all she met. May the God of all comfort strengthen you all.
Donald Hood
March 12, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Gayle's passing. What a wonderful sweet & caring person. She will be missed. Rest in Peace
Craig Brueggemann
March 12, 2021
