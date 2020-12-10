George L. Cornille, Jr.

August 19, 1933 - Dec. 3, 2020

DECATUR - George L. Cornille, Jr., "Captain Geo" as his family called him, 87 of Mt. Zion, IL (formerly of Glen Ellyn, IL) passed away at 10:45 p.m. on December 3, 2020 to join his true love Rita, his wife of 56 years for a dance in heaven.

A private family visitation will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home in Decatur, IL. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences may be left for the family at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

George was a true gentleman, a devoted and loving husband and a father who taught values laced with kindness and love. All who knew him felt his sweet way, enjoyed the twinkle in his eye as he told a story and knew of his pride for his family and his passion for CUBS, Packers and Duke Blue Devils.

George was born to George and Frances Cornille on August 19, 1933 in Bensenville, IL. George said his lucky number was 19 because on May 19, 1956 he married Rita B. Berg on her birthdate in Elmhurst, IL. As Rita and George raised a family, George shared his values of service, hard work, kindness and life humor as well as his interests in gardening, sports, and travel with his 11 children and his grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

George served in the Army during the Korean War. He returned to the States after his service to work as a lithographer, a printer, as a member of the Chicago Graphic Arts Union. George commuted to Chicago for work until his retirement in October 1993. Although George never went to college, he valued education and was a very intelligent man, some would say "brilliant". His hard work in his trade enabled him to support his children in their education endeavors through their trades or university education. George's value of kindness was noted by all he met and has been embraced as a value by his children and grandchildren. Although raising 11 children was not always financially easy, he and Rita always made room at the crowded dinner table for someone in need of a meal or brought needy children in to their joyful, crowded and almost always loud 1.5-bathroom home. Raising 11 children required not only a steady job but a healthy sense of humor. Often you could hear laughter coming from the Cornille home in Glen Ellyn and then later in Mt. Zion.

Growing up on a farm in Bensenville provided George a strong base for his interest in flower and vegetable gardening. George and Rita took a number of cruises after their children were grown as well as traveling to their children's homes. After Rita's death in 2012, George took the trip he had always dreamt of to New Zealand. Sports certainly was his passion. George loved to watch college basketball especially Duke, his lifelong football team the Green Bay Packers and the "maybe next year" Chicago Cubs. Even as George's memory started to fade, he smiled proudly of the night the CUBS finally "did it".

So as George goes to dance with Rita in heaven, he would raise a glass of Miller Lite and toast all: "From my house to your house and your house to mine…friends".

George is survived by all 11 children: Laura A. Cornille-Cannady and her husband Randy Cannady, Lenore A. Cornille, David G. Cornille and his wife Cheryl, Jacqueline R. Weigand and her husband Gary, Keith T. Cornille and his wife Falicia, Elizabeth M. Geerling and her husband Steve, Christopher K. Cornille and his wife Kelly, Mary Colette Cornille, Paul W. Cornille and his wife Tina, Daniel R. Cornille and his wife Kate and Noelle P. Carani and her husband Mike. George is survived by 26 grandchildren, two step grandchildren, seven great grandchildren. George is also survived by his loving sister Mary Cornille of Boston, MA.

Preceding George in death is his lifetime love and wife Rita B. Cornille, his father George Cornille, Sr., his mother Frances Cornille, his older sister Joan Stack and numerous friends and Army brothers. Special thanks to George's loving caregivers Carolyn and Tonya as well as Memorial Hospice.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to: The Rita Cornille Cancer Care Support Fund c/o The Community Foundation of Decatur, IL or The Adult Down Syndrome Center in Park Ridge, IL.