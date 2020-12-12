George E. Ford

Nov. 8, 1937 - Dec. 9, 2020

ILLIOPOLIS - George E. Ford, 83, of Illiopolis, IL passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, after a three week battle with Covid-19 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

He was born November 8, 1937, in Springfield, IL, the son of Willard and Georgena (Leka) Ford. George began his education by living on a rented farm south of Niantic, IL that had no electricity or running water. There were daily chores to do, like milking the cow before going to school at a one-room schoolhouse. His family moved to a purchased farm in Illiopolis in 1947 after the ammunition factory closed and sold all the land they had acquired. He was a graduate of Illiopolis High School and served in the Illinois Air National Guard in Springfield from 1955 until 1964. George married Norma Jean Clark on December 28, 1956. She passed away February 25, 2013. He began work at Burroughs Corp in 1957 and retired from Unysis in 2000. George farmed in the Illiopolis and Lanesville Township areas throughout his life, most recently helping with the 2020 harvest and tillage.

George was a fix-it-yourself type of guy. An agriculture farm fabricator, developer, and overall get-er-done man. He wouldn't stop until the job was done and done right. He built a dune buggy in the 1960's with friends. He built two homes himself with help from some friends. He never met a needed repair, small or large, he wouldn't try doing himself. He enjoyed family functions and watching the grandchildren in their chosen activities.

He was an active member of the Illiopolis Christian Church. He was very involved in activities and enjoyed being with friends in the Rolling Prairie Corvette Club of Decatur, IL.

George is survived by his four sons: Rick E. Ford (Janet) of Illiopolis, Douglas B. Ford (Bev) of Lenoir City, TN, Timothy A. Ford (Joanne) of Pasadena, MD, Tyler J. Ford (Crysti) of Decatur; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (fiance, Theresa) of Naples, FL; a sister, Susan Brackett (Kenneth) of Naples, FL; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Cathy Tapscott of Springfield.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private family graveside service will be held. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery at Illiopolis. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Illiopolis Christian Church or the charity of donor's choice. Please visit our online obituaries at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com